Support Workers working with Young People aged 16 to 18 years - Elysian Fields

Support Workers working with Young People aged 16 to 18 years

Elysian Field Limited

Support Workers working with Young People aged 16 to 18 years.

From £11.50 per hour.

Plus, an additional £233.31 per week pro rota for On Call. (Day positions only)

Welcome bonus after probationary period £150.00.

Day shifts and Night Waking Positions available

Benefits

Free Private Health Care

5 Weeks Holiday.

Complimentary day off for your Birthday

Loyalty Bonus

Mileage Paid weekly.

Pension

Company Mobile & laptop

Relevant training provided.

Personal Development programme

Posts Available.

Support Workers working with young people in shared and single accommodation.

Hours available are for

· Full time and some part-time hours

This is an essential car user’s role; applicants must have a full driving licence and suitable car insurance including for business use and have access to a car during their working day.

You must be able to work in the UK.

Enhanced DBS checks are required for all positions (which we will complete).

Traceable Reference Checks will be required.

Requirements.

We are currently seeking people who are strongly committed in helping young people to develop the necessary skills to live safely independently and to help maintain or gain access to further education, training, or employment. You must be able to support the ethos of empowering young people to have a voice and to be able to make positive life choices.

To join our Team, you must have a minimum of 12 months experience of working with Children & Young People aged 16+ within this or similar fields. (Transferable skills maybe considered).

Ideally be qualified to level 3 or an equivalent or willing to complete the qualification while working with us. The posts will include some weekend, on call and Bank Holiday working.

You will be responsible for the core key working role.

•Encourage independence and personal development through teaching life skills with praise and encouragement

•Developing and Maintaining Support Plans, including Risk assessments

•Maintain good administrational practices

•Build trust through developing an understanding of the young person’s needs, interests, and hobbies

•Work closely with colleagues and external agencies to ensure high levels of Support and safeguarding.

•Taking young people to appointments.

•Able to deal positively with challenging or negative behaviour you will provide effective positive guidance

•Confident to challenge negative and disruptive behaviours and find positive solutions

•General house-keeping and domestic chores as required

The recruitment process aims to create and maintain a safe workforce and contains robust vetting procedures. The successful applicant will be appointed subject to references and an enhanced DBS completion.

Please submit a covering letter with your C.V. to recruitment@elysian-field.co.uk for an application form.