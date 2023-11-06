START YOUR CAREER IN HEALTH AND CARE!

Monday 4th December 2023
Father's Hudson's Care along with Work Pays are offering the opportunity to gain a certificate in health and care.
Enrol in a health and care course today to support local residents to live as independently as possible, promoting a fun and safe environment.
ELIGIBILITY:
- Must be aged 19 or over
- No experience necessary
- Support worker roles available
Date: Monday 4th December 2023
Location: St George’s House, Gerards Way, Coleshill, B46 3FG
Guaranteed interview with Father Hudson's Care!
If you would like to learn more, please get in touch:
Rahul Patel rahul.patel@workpays.co.uk
07747 218339