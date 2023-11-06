START YOUR CAREER IN HEALTH AND CARE!

Monday 4th December 2023

Father's Hudson's Care along with Work Pays are offering the opportunity to gain a certificate in health and care.

Enrol in a health and care course today to support local residents to live as independently as possible, promoting a fun and safe environment.

ELIGIBILITY:

Must be aged 19 or over

No experience necessary

Support worker roles available

Date: Monday 4th December 2023

Location: St George’s House, Gerards Way, Coleshill, B46 3FG

Guaranteed interview with Father Hudson's Care!

If you would like to learn more, please get in touch:

Rahul Patel rahul.patel@workpays.co.uk

07747 218339