Coffee Morning at Oldbury Cottage Care Farm

Coffee Morning flyer

On the first Saturday of every month, from 11 - 12:30 Oldbury Cottage Care Farm is hosting a coffee morning.

Come along and join us for a cuppa and a slice of cake!

To book a table, please email info@occf.org.uk

 

At Oldbury Cottage Care Farm we  provide a positive rural experience of traditional farming practices to people with learning disability, including those with dementia.  We offer the opportunity of  hands on experience with animals, horticulture and activities to promote the development of practical, physical, social skills and improvements in overall  mental and emotional well-being. 

www site: https://occf.org.uk/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OldburyCottageCareFarm/

Published: 6th November 2023

