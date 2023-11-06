Coffee Morning at Oldbury Cottage Care Farm

On the first Saturday of every month, from 11 - 12:30 Oldbury Cottage Care Farm is hosting a coffee morning.

Come along and join us for a cuppa and a slice of cake!

To book a table, please email info@occf.org.uk

At Oldbury Cottage Care Farm we provide a positive rural experience of traditional farming practices to people with learning disability, including those with dementia. We offer the opportunity of hands on experience with animals, horticulture and activities to promote the development of practical, physical, social skills and improvements in overall mental and emotional well-being.

www site: https://occf.org.uk/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OldburyCottageCareFarm/