For the Christmas Event this year we are excited to welcome Haddon Performing Arts to lead our Christmas event with their choir.

It'll be cosy this year, as we will be in our centre.

Your ticket will naturally include a cuppa and mince pie! Our 2024 calendar will also be on sale.

To book your seat, please email info@occf.org.uk to reserve your ticket and find out how to pay.

We look forward to seeing you all on the day!