Pupils celebrate Roast Dinner Day with Educaterers this National School Meals Week!

Children at schools across Warwickshire - including pupils at Boughton Leigh Junior School, Rugby - will be celebrating National School Meals Week with a delicious roast dinner prepared by school caterers Educaterers.

Media photographers are invited to attend Boughton Leigh Junior School, Wetherell Way, Rugby CV21 1LT at 12.00 on 8 November.

Schools that have their meals provided by school caterers, Educaterers will be treated to a tasty roast with all the trimmings next week in celebration of National School Meals Week (NSMW) - now in its 30th year.

NSMW (6 -10 November) is a great opportunity for schools to make healthy eating fun and enjoyable.

On Wednesday 8 November - National Roast Dinner Day - Educaterers will be serving a Great British Roast of British roast beef with Yorkshire pudding, or vegan quorn fillet; British roast potatoes, fresh veg and gravy. With a tasty jam tart and custard, or chocolate mousse, to follow.

Led by the Lead Association for Caterers in Education (LACA), the aim of NSMW is to highlight issues facing the school catering sector. This year, the campaign is highlighting several key issues, including rising food costs and free school meals. Educaterers works hard to ensure their meals are high quality, nutritious, tasty and excellent value for money.

Educaterers CEO, Simon James, says: “National School Meals Week shines a light on school catering and the importance of children eating balanced meals at lunchtime. Evidence shows a healthy balanced meal helps children to concentrate, learn better and thrive.

“For some children and young people, school meals are their main source of hot, nutritious food. We are committed to meeting their nutritional needs with high-quality, tasty meals at an affordable price.

“Our creative team of cooks do a wonderful job to make our meals not only nutritiously balanced but appealing too. Our regular theme and awareness days - such as outer space and the recent Rugby World Cup - engage children's imagination and help make meal times an enjoyable part of their day.”

With the cost of living on people’s minds, many parents and carers may be wondering if they are eligible for free school meals to help with household budgets. All children in reception, year one and year two, are eligible for universal infant free school meals (UIFSM) Universal infant free school meals (UIFSM): 2022 to 2023 - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk).

People can check their eligibility for free school meals by visiting: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/education-learning/apply-free-school-meals

Educaterers is a friend of Warwickshire County Council’s innovative Child Friendly Warwickshire programme - a collective mission to create opportunities and lasting, positive change for children and young people.

