Residents invited to attend virtual creative writing session about adapting Shakespeare for children

Residents across the county are invited to attend an engaging online creative writing workshop next week all about the world of Shakespeare, which is being hosted by Warwickshire County Council’s library service. The workshop is ideal for teachers of children and young adults or those who are interested to learn more about Shakespeare’s work.

The workshop, “Adapting Shakespeare for Children: Creatively Re-Imaging the First Folio”, is completely free to attend and will take place virtually using Microsoft Teams on Wednesday 8 November from 7:30-9pm. This date has been purposefully chosen as it coincides with the 400th anniversary of the First Folio, which was the first collection of Shakespeare's plays published together in 1623, seven years after his death.

The session will be delivered by D﻿r Anjna Chouhan, former Senior Lecturer in Shakespeare Studies, and Lorna Giltrow-Shaw, a Doctoral researcher. Together, they will offer insight into approaching Shakespeare and the methods of adaptation for younger audiences.

The session will focus on the writings of Shakespeare with the group and encourage those in attendance to talk about key moments from a play, explore some Shakespearian language, and think about how they would adapt some of the most iconic plays in the English language for younger audiences. All attendees will be able to enjoy some of Shakespeare’s dramatic readings, have a go at writing creatively, and become immersed in the wonderous words of Shakespeare’s plays.

To find out more about the free events available for adults to attend at Warwickshire Libraries, including monthly virtual reading groups, author events, coffee and chat sessions and more

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

"This engaging online workshop offers a unique opportunity for adult residents to dive into the world of Shakespeare, and is being delivered thanks to the support of Warwickshire Libraries and its new role as a National Portfolio Organisation. “Whether you're a teacher or simply curious about Shakespeare's work, this event promises to offer some valuable insights about the magic and mystery of Shakespearian prose, and I encourage anyone who is interested in Shakespeare to attend and enjoy this free and enriching experience."

Last year Warwickshire County Council’s library service was successful in a bid to become a National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) in Arts Council England’s funding plans for 2023-26. NPO status means that Warwickshire Libraries is receiving up to £630,000 in funding from Arts Council England’s Investment Programme over the next three years. This includes support for Warwickshire Libraries to delivering cultural and creative programming and outreach activities including this virtual creative writing workshop.

