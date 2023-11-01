Syringe Driver Training

Duration: This course last approximately 3 hours

Certification: Delegates will be issued with a certificate of attendance valid for a period of 1 year

Aims

This syringe driver awareness training course is aimed at registered nurses who want to upskill or refresh their knowledge around syringe drivers.

The aim is to teach delegates the theoretical and practical skills required to safely and effectively use syringe drivers.

The course will teach delegates the importance of ensuring the machine is set up correctly before administering any medication through them. This training course is tailored around the McKinley T34, training can be arranged for alternative models if required – please le us know in advance.

Syringe Driver Training Course Summary:

• Discuss past and present attitudes/experience around palliative care including holistic palliative care

• Discuss considerations and difficult conversations

• Accountability

• Advantages and disadvantages of using syringe driver

• Documentation and Labelling syringes

• Monitoring patient checks

• Commonly used drugs, use of drugs beyond licence & syringes

• Sites to use and avoid

• Troubleshooting

• Practical session setting up a McKinley T34 syringe pump

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Kate Shorthose kateshorthose@warwickshire.gov.uk