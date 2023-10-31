New Warwickshire primary schools included in the 2024 options available for Warwickshire parents and carers

Two new primary schools are included in the options available to parents and carers with children who will start school for the first time in September 2024.

The application process for a place in Reception opened on 1 November, with parents and carers needing to apply for their child’s school place by the deadline of 15 January 2024. This applies to children born between 1 September 2019 and 31 August 2020.

The 15 January deadline also applies to children who are currently in Year 2 at an infant school, who want to move to a junior school. This transfer does not happen automatically, even between schools with the same name, and so parents and carers must still submit an application.

In each case, parents and carers can include up to six schools on their application form. The two new schools, available for parents and carers to choose for the first time, are Myton Gardens in Warwick, and Griffin Primary School in Rugby. Children starting at Myton Gardens, which is managed by Stowe Valley Multi Academy Trust, will initially be based at nearby Oakley School until the building work is finished, with free transport supplied by the school.

Cllr Kam Kaur, portfolio holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, explains: “Warwickshire schools continue to grow in popularity and so I’m delighted that these two new schools are now ready to accept applications for new Reception classes from next year. I hope that parents and carers will consider them as part of their decisions on which schools to include on their application, and encourage everyone to use our Find a School map on our website, which will give you details of all the schools available to you in your local area.”

All the information about how to apply is also on our website at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/primaryplace.

WCC are holding a webinar for parents and carers applying for a 2024 primary school place on 9 November 2023. Webinar places can be booked here.

Applications can only be made after 1 November and should be submitted by 15 January. Those families that apply by the deadline will receive their child’s school offer on 16 April 2024, which is National Offer Day.