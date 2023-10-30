New look for County Council website homepage

The Warwickshire County Council website homepage has a new look making it easier for residents to get to the information they need.

Using feedback from residents, the homepage has been redesigned to improve the user experience, supporting customers to access the most popular links and service information, as well as presenting a clear overview of what the Council does.

The homepage improvements also include elements to make it more visually appealing, including a range of new images to represent the county of Warwickshire and Council services, along with links to the latest WCC news stories and information on key campaigns and initiatives.

The homepage is the most visited page on the County Council website and is visited by over 1,000 people every day.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation said:

“As the most visited page on the County Council website the homepage plays an important role in the way we share information about our services and communicate important news about the work the Council is doing. “Through the redesign of the homepage we want to focus on the main reasons why residents use our website and to make it quicker and easier for them to find the information they need. “The homepage is a key jumping off point for customers in helping them to navigate the rest of the website and also represents an opportunity to shape their perceptions of the Council and what we do.”

The Voice of Warwickshire Panel gives people who live in Warwickshire an opportunity to share their views on a variety of subjects. The panel were asked for their thoughts on the homepage which for many people is the starting point for their interactions with the Council.