Unaccompanied asylum - seeking youth finds support through the supported lodgings programme

In a heart-warming example of community support, Warwickshire County Council and its local residents are making a significant difference in the lives of unaccompanied asylum-seeking young people through the Supported Lodgings programme. This collaborative effort, led by Warwickshire County Council in partnership with Barnardo's, has touched the lives of both the youth seeking refuge and host welcoming them into their homes.

One such success story is that of Rafy, a young man who arrived in the UK two and a half years ago as an unaccompanied asylum-seeking youth, looking for safety and a chance for a better future. Rafy found a home, support, and a path to personal growth through the Supported Lodgings programme and has been living with our Supported Lodging host, Barbara, in Warwickshire since August.

"I am lucky I have this home to live in; it is safe and a family home, and I have a great relationship with the host and her family. There is no rush to move on. This experience has given me time to learn essential life skills and improve my English and Math, preparing me for job training. It is similar to my foster home, but I get more independence, and from the start, Barbara was very kind and friendly, welcoming me into her family home.

Rafy also highlighted what he gained by staying with a supported lodging host, and he concluded: "I've experienced personal growth, gaining confidence, overcoming sleep difficulties, and feeling calmer and happier. All of this was made possible through the support of my Personal Advisor in the Warwickshire Leaving Care team."

Rafy’s supported lodging host, Barbara, after a dedicated tenure as a long-term foster carer for Warwickshire children's services, found inspiration in the idea of continuing to make a difference. With a desire to support older young people, many of whom are unaccompanied asylum-seeking children (UASC), this compassionate host embarked on the rewarding journey of becoming a supported lodging host. Her dedication has resulted in numerous success stories.

"One of the most uplifting experiences I've had as a host is witnessing many of my care leavers successfully transition to independence, with whom I still keep contact. I make my lodgers feel welcome and comfortable by allowing them the time to settle in and treating them as part of our family. Beyond offering a place to stay, I provide support by helping boost their confidence, fostering personal and independent skills, encouraging them to explore new opportunities, and maintaining a positive outlook even when things don't go as planned."

Barbara continued: "Through my role as a host, I've seen significant positive changes and growth in many of my young people as they benefit from the safe, family-like environment to find their way in life. I maintain a positive and respectful relationship by avoiding judgment, being patient, and providing nurturing support during tough times. This approach has led to meaningful connections and friendships with many of my lodgers, and I've witnessed them achieving great success, including securing jobs, starting their own families, and expressing gratitude for the support."

To those considering becoming a supported lodging host, Barbara advises: "I would say it's a very rewarding journey, but it requires patience, active listening, and maintaining composure during moments of stress for your young person. Over time, as trust builds, the relationship truly thrives, empowering the young person to move toward independence confidently and positively."

Sue Markham, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, stated, "Rufy’s journey is a testament to the positive impact of the Supported Lodgings programme. This initiative not only provides a safe haven for young asylum seekers but also empowers them to build meaningful connections and acquire essential life skills that will serve them well into adulthood."

"Hosts like Barbara exemplify the potential for positive change when individuals open their homes and hearts to those in need.

We are committed to ensuring that all children in Warwickshire have access to safe and caring environments where they can thrive. We are proud to support this initiative and work in partnership with Barnardo’s to offer young people a safe and nurturing home environment"

To learn more about becoming a supported lodgings host and making a difference in a young person’s life, contact Barnardo’s Supported Lodgings Service by phone: 0800 0272 118 or by email: BSLmidlands@barnardos.org.uk