LCE fund opens door for Selina to access vital small business funding

A start-up catering business in Rugby has received support from a specialist finance and business support provider to fulfil its growth plans.

Selbi Food and Creations was seeking support in raising finance to fulfil it plans to open an African and Caribbean catering business in the town.

The company was referred to Coventry and Warwickshire Reinvestment Trust (CWRT) by the Chamber of Commerce where they had been receiving support. The experienced team at CWRT then provided Selbi’s with a personalised approach to ensure they could access the most suitable funding to meet their needs and support their growth plans.

External pressures on the hospitality and catering industry have meant that it is increasingly difficult for businesses to access support from traditional high street banks. Keely Beamish, Business Development Manager at CWRT, said funding had been obtained for the business from Warwickshire County Council’s Local Communities and Enterprise Fund (LCE) which was launched last June as part of the Warwickshire Recovery Investment Fund.

“We are delighted that we have been able to support Selina and her business in its expansion plans through the LCE Fund, at the time when its most needed. We’re really looking forward to seeing how the business grows and serves the local economy,” she said. “At CWRT, we take a transparent, fair, and personalised approach in our decision-making process because we know that accessing the right support and finance can be transformational for businesses.

“If you’re a hospitality business that’s just starting up like Selbi Food and Creations then get in touch with our team to find out how the LCE fund can help support you.”

Selina Siey, director at Selbi Food and Creations, who is originally from Ghana and now living in Rugby, wanted to share her passion for Caribbean food such as jerk chicken, rice and peas, traditional Ghanian dumplings and jollof rice.

She said: “I have worked in the food industry for over 10 years and decided to start my own business. I applied for the government’s start up loan scheme but was declined and since then I’ve been struggling to access finance.

“My business is at a very early stage and applying for funding can be overwhelming, I’m so grateful that CWRT has been able to assist my small business by helping me to apply to the Local Community and Enterprise Fund.”

Cllr Martin Watson, WCC Portfolio Holder for Economy & Place, said:

“It's great to see that the LCE is continuing to identify and fill gaps in access to finance within Warwickshire by supporting the catering industry, which we know is vital in a county with such a strong tourism economy.”