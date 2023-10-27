Be spooky safely: important Halloween safety advice from Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) and Warwickshire Trading Standards are urging the public to avoid safety scares while getting into the Halloween spirit.

Halloween can be a fun and exciting time for many. However, it can also be very scary and not always for the right reasons - burns and accidental house fires can easily occur and road safety accidents can increase as children are distracted by the excitement of the event. So, if you’re out with your little ghosts and ghouls this Halloween, please help to keep them both fire and road safe.

Fancy dress costumes can be highly flammable, with potentially devastating results. If you are dressing your children up, keep them away from any candles and lanterns, and swap candles for safer battery operated lights. If you’re expecting trick or treaters, again use battery operated lights in any pumpkins to help keep children safe. Make sure costumes have been purchased from a reputable retailer, check for a CE mark on the label and ensure it fits properly, to prevent slips, trips and falls. Home-made costumes made out of household items like cotton wool can catch fire in seconds and are best avoided.

If you’re lighting candles in the home, then please don’t leave them unattended and keep them away from flammable materials including clothing and curtains. When heading off to bed or out to trick or treat, then make sure that your candles are extinguished properly to ensure that you don’t come back home to a real horror story.

Talking about staying safe, Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire said:

“We want everyone to enjoy Halloween, but there are potential dangers which could lurk in the dark and the best way to stay safe is to be prepared. So don’t leave candles unattended and ensure that they are fully extinguished before leaving the house. In the event something happens and your costume catches fire, then stop, drop and roll and cool any burns with large amounts of water and get urgent medical assistance.

“Following our safety advice could make the difference between a Halloween that’s scary for all the wrong reasons, or a happy, fun-filled one. So please don’t take the risk!”

For more fire safety tips, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.