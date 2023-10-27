A46 Stoneleigh Junction Improvement Scheme: Site progress update October 2023

Throughout September, the site works have been focussed on the new retaining earth walls for the new A46 Bridge and the new access from Dalehouse Lane.

A 50-mph speed limit remains in place on the A46 mainline to allow safe working during the various construction processes of the A46 Bridge. This remains a crucial aspect of traffic management which will remain in place for the remainder of the works. A 30mph speed limit is operating on Stoneleigh Road, which runs for the entire site extent and again is anticipated to be in place for the foreseeable future.

There is currently a temporary traffic arrangement in place on the new Stoneleigh Road West. Now that Westley Bridge and the new carriageway alignment has been completed, there is a new traffic management arrangement in place which involves traffic utilising the new Stoneleigh Road West carriageway. Dalehouse Lane has been closed to traffic to accommodate HS2 works.

Progress to Date:

Dalehouse Lane

The kerbs for the new access track from Dalehouse Lane have been installed. Following this, work was carried out to remove the some of the old kerbs from the previous Stoneleigh Road alignment, now that the road has been decommissioned.

Figure 1 - new access track construction

A new access has been created to one of the farm entrances from the old Stoneleigh Road, as shown in Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - new farm access

New A46 Bridge

On both sides of the new A46 Bridge, the construction of the retaining walls has begun. There will be a total of four retaining walls to be constructed as the ground is built up to the proposed levels.

The new panels to be installed have been prepared, to black jack them, to make them water resistant. Work has also begun to install the back of wall drainage for the new retaining walls. All four walls will be simultaneously built up in layers over the course of the new few weeks.

Figure 3 - the first level of panels being installed behind the abutment

A structural backfill material has now been approved, allowing the walls to be built up in multiple layers now there is a material to be used behind it to support it. The structural backfill has been delivered to site, with the first later being installed behind the wall. This material was then compacted. A compaction trial then took place, to test whether the material has been compacted sufficiently and suitable to continue with the next layers of material. A picture of the compaction trial being undertaken can be seen in the picture below.

Figure 4 - compaction trial of the first layer of imported structural backfill

Miscellaneous

Subcontractors have been on site throughout the month to install fencelines across the site, which form part of the permanent works. Street posts and signage have also been installed in various parts across the site, such as directions signs and cycleway signs. These works will continue in the coming weeks as there are large amounts of street furniture to be installed.

The embankment on the inside of the West gyratory has been reprofiled to its final intended grading. Once this is complete, the area will be topsoiled.

The entire site has been strimmed, to remove overgrown vegetation and allow construction and maintenance across the site to commence with more ease.

A new headwall has been constructed in the Flood compensation area, which completes one of the sections of drainage on the new Stoneleigh Road West.

Night works have taken place at the end of the month, in order to install the new permanent Vehicle Restraint System on the A46 Mainline.

Figure 5 - fencing being installed across the site

Further Information

The retaining earth walls for the new A46 Bridge will continue over the coming weeks. This is an extensive process which will involve most of the workforce over the coming weeks. This will then allow construction to commence on the carriageway linking the East and West gyratory to the new A46 Bridge.

The footway/cycleway on Westley Bridge will be completed, which will complete all the works on the bridge.

The ponds by the new Stoneleigh Road West will be completed. Now that the old Stoneleigh Road has been decommissioned, it allows the old road to be taken out to allow to pond embankments to be finished.