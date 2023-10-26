Share your thoughts on Children’s Short Break and Respite services in Warwickshire! 

Share your views about short breaks and respite services for children and young people with SEND.

Warwickshire County Council are asking families to share their views about short breaks and respite services for children and young people (aged up to 18 years of age) with special educational needs and disabilities through an online survey, available until the 26 November 2023.

The survey is open to those who are currently accessing short breaks and/or respite care, as well as those who have used these services previously or who may use them in the future. The survey is quick and easy to complete and can be found at Ask Warwickshire - https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/short-breaks-and-respite

The current short breaks provision will come to an end in the next couple of years, so the council need to understand what is working well, the areas for improvement, and your ideas for the future of respite and short breaks. Your opinions are valuable, and information gathered through the survey will help to inform future recommissioning of services.

Short breaks and respite services are vital for children with disabilities, autism, or additional support needs. These services offer children opportunities for fun activities and social interactions while providing parents with a well-deserved break. Short breaks can occur after school, on weekends, during school holidays, or overnight, either in the community or residential settings.

Councillor Sue Markham, portfolio holder for Children and Families at Warwickshire County Council, emphasises the importance of your participation.

"To help us to enhance and improve upon the services we provide, I urge everyone who have used the short breaks or respite care or may do so in the future to fill in the short breaks survey.

“Listening to and understanding your experiences of SEND services is very important, so that we can work together to create better services for children, young people and families in Warwickshire."

For more information, please visit the SEND Local Offer or review the Short Breaks Statement