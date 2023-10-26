Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant presents British Empire Medal to local resident

The extraordinary achievements of a local resident in Warwickshire have been recognised in a formal awards presentation by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox.

Joanne Horne, from Stratford on Avon District, was presented with a British Empire Medal at the Embankment Restaurant in Stratford-upon-Avon on Sunday 22nd October, for serving her local community by going ‘above and beyond’ to change the world around her for the better.

British Empire Medals (BEM) mark the extraordinary contributions and service of people from across the UK. They recognise people who have made achievements in public life, committed themselves to serving and helping the UK, and who make life better for others by being outstanding at what they do.

Joanne received this award for her role in setting up the Stratford Luncheon Club in 2016 to bring together people in the local community. The club originally started with 10 members, and over time has grown to have over 750 people. Members of the club meet once a month on a Sunday to enjoy a roast dinner, enjoy each other's company, and raise money for different charities - and this year is supporting the Shakespeare Hospice. Since she started the club in 2016, Joanne has now raised approximately £100,000 in support of the club’s chosen charities.

Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for Environment and Heritage and Culture, said:

“Congratulations to Joanne on this incredible achievement, and for all her hard work and dedication in supporting her local community. She is an inspiration and it’s great to see that such incredible efforts have been recognised.”

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, said:

“The community work of Joanne is extraordinary, and I am really pleased that her contributions to make Warwickshire a better and brighter place have been recognised in this way.” "The Warwickshire Lieutenancy are always looking for people who are doing wonderful work in the County and who may be considered for national recognition. If you know any unsung heroes who have made achievements in public life, then please consider nominating them for an honour or award so that they too can get the recognition they deserve.”

Details on how to nominate someone for an honour or award can be found at https://www.gov.uk/honours

To find out more about the role of Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant, visit https://lordlieutenantofwarwickshire.co.uk/