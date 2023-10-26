Senior Support Worker - Way Ahead Support Services

Senior Support Worker

Up to 39 hours per week

£22,500 FTE

We are looking for a Senior Support Worker to support one of our established Teams.

Summary of the post:

To assist the Team Leader in motivating and supporting the service delivery team in the provision of a high-quality service meeting individualised outcomes of the people supported.

To enable good communication with your Team Leader in ensuring appropriate work schedules are drawn making certain all aspects of the service are delivered, reviewed, reported on and actioned as appropriate.

Between 40-50% of your working week will be scheduled into the service delivery which will help you develop and sustain clear and trusting relationships with the individuals supported ensuring their quality service is in place and upheld.

To support the Team Leader to review the service on a day to day basis in line with Way Ahead Support Services policy and performance standard and in accordance with the contract specification and conditions.

To promote the work of Way Ahead Support Services and the dignity of individuals whilst ensuring a professional image at all times.

If you are interested in completing an application form then please contact info@wayaheaduk.org or call 01926 622980

The closing date for applications will be 5pm 24th November 2023.

Interviews will be scheduled for the week commencing 4th December 2023.