Cook - Polesworth Group Homes

Rate of pay: £10.69 per hour.

The cook will be responsible in all matters to the Registered Manager of the Home and through him/her to the Chief Executive of Polesworth Group Homes Limited and through her to the Directors.

The cook will be expected to undertake the following tasks as necessary:

1. Prepare and cook, homely, healthy and nutritious meals from fresh ingredients. To include occasional preparation of food for buffets, parties and any other occasions as required.

2. To be able to make pastry and cakes.

3. To work Monday – Friday between 9am to 5.15pm, this will include Bank Holidays. Some flexibility will be required.

4. To adhere to Health and Safety regulations and carry out procedures in respect of the safe storage, preparation and serving of food.

5. To have full responsibility for ensuring that a high standard of hygiene is maintained and equipment cleaned and secured after use. To include cooker, fridges, freezers, microwave, cupboards, floors and all food storage areas.

6. To plan varied menus in keeping with the individual choice and dietary needs of service users, including texture modified food and to respond when such needs change.

7. Completion of menu sheets to record meals provided.

8. To contribute to the maintenance and management of the HACCP file (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points) as required by The Environmental Health Inspector.

9. To compile a comprehensive list of ingredients required so that purchases can be made within a reasonable budget overseen by the Registered Manager

10. To take overall responsibility for kitchen stock rotation, including freezer/fridge stores located in the garage and monitoring of food waste. Overall responsibility for Environmental Health compliance and completion of all necessary forms, including but not limited to:

11. To record ‘fridge/freezer temperatures on a daily basis.

12. To order meat for the freezer, check in and sign when delivered and check temperature of delivery van.

13. To defrost fridges/freezers when required.

14. To use probes to check correct heat.

15. To use a Range Cooker and electric oven.

16. Loading and unloading dishwashers.

17. To undertake & keep up to date with training in first aid, fire warden, food hygiene, infection control, special and modified diets and any other courses as required by the Registered Manager.

18. From time to time to train support staff to cook basic nutritious meals.

19. To compile a weekly shopping list and check in and put away shopping on delivery.

20. To attend staff meetings and any other meetings as required by the Registered Manager or Chief Executive.

21. To be sensitive to the needs of people with learning disabilities; to engage them in appropriate tasks in the kitchen.

22. To carry out any other reasonable duties as requested by the Registered Manager or Chief Executive.

To learn more, and to download an application pack, please visit: RECRUITMENT - Polesworth Group Homes (polesworthhomes.co.uk)