Cookie Consent by Free Privacy Policy Generator

Avian Influenza Surveillance in Wildlife

New webpages launched

The Animal and Plant Health Agency has launched a new interactive map of reported wild bird mortality and findings of avian influenza virus (bird flu) in wild birds and wild mammals Further it has also launched an interactive data dashboard of findings of avian influenza virus in wild birds

Follow the above links to visit the interactive map and data dashboard and for more information on avian influenza and reporting dead wild birds and mammals visit our Disease control and outbreaks webpage

Published: 24th October 2023

Warwickshire County Council News RSS feed
Update cookies preferences