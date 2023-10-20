Cookie Consent by Free Privacy Policy Generator

Burton Farm Recycling Centre is closed today - Friday 20 October 2023

Stratford's Burton Farm Household Waste Recycling Centre is closed today!

Stratford residents are advised that Burton Farm Household Waste Recycling Centre in the town is closed today - 20 October 2023 - due to a large volume of standing water on the approach to the site.

All residents with pre-booked appointments have been notified. 

Alternative Household Waste Recycling Centres are available by following this link: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc

With rain expected to ease over the next 24 hours, it is hoped that Burton Farm will be able to re-open tomorrow. 

 

Published: 20th October 2023

