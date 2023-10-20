More funding available for adult numeracy projects in Warwickshire

Organisations with ideas for adult numeracy projects are being encouraged to apply for funding before the deadline at 1 pm on Monday 6 November 2023...

The Multiply Project is a scheme, launched by the Government, to offer organisations funding for ideas that can redress the growing problem of poor numeracy in adults.

Multiply was launched in response to research which showed that around 17 million adults in England – half of the working-age population – have the numeracy skills of primary school children.

To address this in Warwickshire, the County Council has received funding via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund over a three-year period to deliver programmes to adults who do not already have a GCSE grade C/4 or higher in Maths or an equivalent qualification. This latest tranche of funding is the third call for organisations to apply.

This third call for projects will fund any of the menu of interventions detailed in the Government prospectus with a specific focus on identified local priorities for Warwickshire.

This latest call for projects is to ensure Multiply access across all areas of the county is achieved. Projects can be profiled to run in just one local area or across the whole county. The Council is particularly looking to support projects designed to upskill employees and support in-work progression in the Rugby, Warwick and Stratford District and Borough Council areas.

Councillor Martin Watson, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Economy, said: “Poor numeracy skills can hold people back from having the confidence to get on in life and into the world of work.

“We are very pleased to work with our partners across the county to really address local numeracy needs and make sure that, if adults have barriers to getting on and prospering in the workplace, we can help to overcome them.

“It’s not only about helping people to prosper in their working lives, through Multiply Funding there is the scope to fund projects which can help parents who are wanting to better support their kids with their Maths homework so we can pass the benefit onto other generations.”

Multiply has so far supported nearly 900 people in Warwickshire to improve their numeracy. Three projects have been supported and a fourth is about to be launched.

The deadline for applications is Monday 6 November at 1 pm and organisations can find out more and apply by visiting: Multiply - funding to improve numeracy skills for adults – Warwickshire County Council