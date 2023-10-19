Warwickshire parents and carers applying for 2024 Reception and Junior School places offered extra support

Parents and carers with children who are due to start in Reception or to move to a Junior School in September 2024 are being offered extra support ahead of submitting their school applications.

This includes an opportunity to join the Warwickshire County Council admissions team for an online webinar on 9 November at 7pm where they will share advice on how to submit a successful application.

Parents and carers with children born between 1 September 2019 and 31 August 2020 can apply for a place in a Reception class from 1 November onwards, with a deadline of 15 January 2024. Last year, over 6,300 children applied for a Reception place in Warwickshire.

The 15 January deadline also applies to children who are currently in Year 2 at an infant school, who want to move to a junior school. This transfer does not happen automatically, even between schools with the same name, and so parents and carers must still submit an application.

For most parents and carers, applying for a school place is a simple process. However, to help increase the number of children who are offered a place at one of their preferred schools, Warwickshire County Council are holding an online webinar on 9 November at 7pm, which is open to everyone and free to join.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, explains: “I know that starting school for the first time or moving to a junior school is an exciting time, but we also understand that some parents and carers might want some extra advice and guidance during this time. So everyone is welcome to join us for our webinar on 9 November, but we’ll also make the recording available soon after if that date and time isn’t convenient. It’s all part of our efforts to make applying for a school place as easy as possible for everyone and to make sure Warwickshire children are getting the best start to their education.”

All the information about how to apply is also on our website at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/primaryplace. Webinar places can be booked here.

Applications can only be made after 1 November and should be submitted by 15 January. Those families that apply by the deadline will receive their child’s school offer on 16 April 2024, which is National Offer Day.