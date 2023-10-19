Stratford District CPE Variation D 2023

Warwickshire County Council propose to introduce the above named order to vary the 2017 consolidated Stratford District Civil Parking Enforcement Order as described in the public notice below.

Public Notice (PDF, 149KB)

Stratford District CPE Variation D Order 2023 (PDF, 101KB)

Stratford District CPE Consolidation Order 2017 (PDF, 1.5MB)

ParkMap Tile JV46 Rev. 1 (PDF, 579KB)

ParkMap Tile JV47 Rev. 1 (PDF, 595KB)

TR/11353-01C (PDF, 1.1MB)

Representations and Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Mike McDonnell Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (tel. no. 01926 412 536).

Any representations relating to the modifications, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Mike McDonnell, County Highways Minor Works, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick, CV34 4RL or pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk

(Representations, and the name of the person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Representations must be sent so as to be received by 13 November 2023.