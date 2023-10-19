Galanos House steals the show in Southam

Congratulations to all the residents, staff and volunteers who entered Southam Show.

As usual Galanos not only put in a huge number of entries, we were also very successful. We entered 40 classes with a variety of produce, handicraft, backing and jams/pickles.

You will be pleased to know we had prizes in 18 classes which was fantastic. We were thanked for putting the entries in and complimented by many people in the community.

It is wonderful to see the home being represented so positively again!