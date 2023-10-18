Wellesbourne Market Takes Steps to Stop the Sale of Large ‘Rambo’ Knives and Illegal Vapes

The owners of Wellesbourne Market have banned the sale of large ‘Rambo' and 'zombie style’ knives and machetes on the market and are cracking down on the sale of illegal vapes. Working alongsid...

The owners of Wellesbourne Market have banned the sale of large ‘Rambo' and 'zombie style’ knives and machetes on the market and are cracking down on the sale of illegal vapes.

Working alongside Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards Service and Warwickshire Police, Wellesbourne Market recently made its stallholders aware that they could no longer sell machetes and knives that are designed to look intimidating and threatening, known as ‘Rambo' or 'zombie-style’ knives, on the site.

Furthermore, stallholders have also been told that the sale of illegal vapes on the market will not be tolerated.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said:

“I’m delighted that Wellesbourne Market is taking this stance and would like to thank them for their proactive actions. Young people are losing their lives to knife crime. Together, we need to do everything we can to tackle the culture of carrying Rambo style weapons and machetes.

“It’s also good news that the market is tackling both the sale of illegal vapes and sales of vapes to children. Our message is clear that those who do not smoke should not vape, and it is not for children and young people under 18 years.

“I hope the positive actions taken by Wellesbourne Market will now be replicated by other markets across the County.”

Gary Platt, Market Operator at Wellesbourne Market added:

“We are fully committed to stop the sale of knives at the market. We have already issued warning notices to traders that we will not permit sales of knives by traders at Wellesbourne market.”

Warwickshire Police, South Warwickshire Area Commander Chief Inspector Faz Chishty said:

“Keeping our communities safe from harm is a collectively responsibility and we rely on support from partners and the public to achieve this aim. The decision to ban the sale of Rambo or Zombie style Knives is a positive and welcomed step.

“This decisive action is a clear message that we stand together and will seize any opportunity to remove the circulation of such items from within our communities. It is also pleasing to see that the market is focussing on the illegal sale of vapes and vapes to children.

“I congratulate the market for being the first in Warwickshire to take such action and hope others follow suit so we continue to ensure our County remains safe, whether you live, work, visit or travel through Warwickshire.”

Warwickshire Trading Standards Service will continue to work with retailers across the county to protect consumers and in particular children, by helping to ensure that both illegal products are not sold, and age restricted products are not sold to children.

The Government recently announced plans to ban the sale of machetes and zombie-style knives with no practical use and give police more powers to seize them in a bid to crack down on their use in devastating street violence.

You can report knife related issues to Warwickshire Police. In an emergency phone 999 or otherwise visit: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/

To report to Trading Standards the sale of illegal vapes or the sale of any age restricted product to children, contact the Citizens Advice Consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133 or visit: https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer/get-more-help/if-you-need-more-help-about-a-consumer-issue/