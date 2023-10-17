Bonfire Night Crafts and get spooked at   St John’s Haunted House for Halloween. 

The Heritage and Culture Warwickshire (HCW) team have a range of activities to keep the kids busy during the cold and wet weather in half term.

The Heritage and Culture Warwickshire (HCW) team have a range of activities to keep the kids busy during the cold and wet weather in half term.

The week kicks off with St John’s Haunted House (28 October – 31 October) where families can; embark on a trail through the house, concoct slime to take home, indulge in Halloween-themed crafts, and dabble in the art of potion-making with exciting messy play activities. Spook attire is recommended but not mandatory!

Tickets are in timed slots and are limited so booking in advance is recommended. Tickets cost £12 per child and £6 per adult, and each comes with a hot drink from Pickled & Tipsy Mobile Café. Under 2’s go free. All activities take place indoors or outside undercover. For tickets and more information visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice

Next up, on Wednesday 1 November, there is a special Arty Tots session at Market Hall Museum (10am -1pm.) Arty Tots WHOOSH! BANG! WHIZZ! will see families making Bonfire Night inspired crafts to take home. £3 per child, no need to book just drop in. Suitable for under 5’s, older siblings welcome.

And finally on Thursday 2 November Market Hall Museum is calling on super science sleuths for CSI Warwick. A valuable artefact has been stolen from the museum so test out your forensic skills with STEM activities and put the pieces together to solve the crime. £3 per child, no need to book just drop in. Event runs from 10am – 1pm.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture, Councillor Heather Timms says ‘After a busy summer holiday programme and lots of new families taking part in Heritage and Culture activities, the teams are looking forward to seeing them again for October half term. They are excited to launch the new theme of Hansel and Gretel at St John’s Haunted House as well as offer our drop in events at Market Hall.’

Market Hall Museum is open Tuesday – Saturday 10am -5pm, free entry.

For full details on visiting Market Hall and October half term events visit https://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/