Warwickshire confronts rising trend of young people vaping

Vaping amongst children and young people has increased in recent years.

NHS figures for 2021 show that 9 per cent of 11- to 15-year-old children used e-cigarettes, up from 6 per cent in 2018 (NHS Digital, 2022).

In response, Warwickshire County Council is working with schools and parents to encourage open conversation with young people about vaping, raising awareness of the risks associated with vaping and equipping them with the facts so they can make informed decisions.

Vapes are battery operated devices that simulate the sensation of smoking and are used as an effective smoking cessation tool. While they do not contain as many of the harmful ingredients as cigarettes, making them less harmful than smoking, vapes do still contain nicotine and are not completely risk free. It is recommended by National Institute Centre of Excellence (NICE) that e-cigarettes should not be used by people who have never smoked.

To support schools, the council has created an education toolkit providing a range of information, resources and lesson plans for schools to give age-appropriate information about vaping to their pupils. The toolkit brings together national and local resources into an easy to access format for schools to implement. The Warwickshire Public Health team is also working closely to advise and support schools on any information and policies they are looking to introduce.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“We know that the rate of young people vaping is increasing and we are working hard to support schools, parents and carers to work with young people and raise awareness of the associated risks. “Although vaping has fewer risks than smoking, it is not risk free, and our message to everyone is: if you don’t smoke, don’t vape.”

Risks are also associated with the small batteries used in vapes. It’s important to keep the batteries out of the reach of young children to avoid any accidental swallowing or choke hazards. Regularly inspect vape batteries and replace the battery immediately if it is damaged, leaking or not functioning properly. Batteries can be safely disposed of at dedicated recycling or disposal points.

For more information about vaping, visit Better Health – vaping.

To view the school toolkit, visit smoke free and vape free schools.