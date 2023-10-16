‘You can adopt’ regional adoption agency supports national campaign

Adoption Central England, the regional adoption agency for Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Warwickshire, Coventry, and Solihull, is supporting initiatives during National Adoption Week from Monday, ...

Adoption Central England, the regional adoption agency for Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Warwickshire, Coventry, and Solihull, is supporting initiatives during National Adoption Week from Monday, 16 October 2023, to recruit more adoptive parents for children who are waiting to join new families.

The National Adoption Week campaign - You Can Adopt, has launched a new campaign that celebrates different generations of adopted people – from baby boomers to Gen Z – to show how adoption has changed through the decades and to encourage potential adopters to come forward to change the life of children who are waiting for new families.

To mark the launch of National Adoption Week, a powerful set of portraits captured by royal, fashion and portrait photographer Philip Sinden - who was adopted himself in the 1970s - have been released. The portraits show striking imagery of eight different people who were adopted between the 1960s and 2010s. Each individual portrait features a backdrop of emotive and poignant words that bring to life how adoption has shaped, and continues to shape, their lives and highlights how adoption has changed over the years.

Through these powerful stories of adopted people across age groups, this National Adoption Week adoption agencies across the country have joined together to shine a spotlight the positive impact adoption has had on the individuals’ lives, and the strides made in the sector to put children and their sense of identity at the heart of the adoption journey.

Whilst adoption may not be without its challenges, the campaign brings to life the transformational power of a permanent family home. There is still a huge need for more people to come forward to adopt.

Head of Service for ACE, Brenda Vincent, said: “Each year ACE secures adoptive families for more than 100 children but there is a greater need for more families to come forward so that we have the right families for those children who are waiting. In the ACE region alone more families are needed for around 40 children of all ages, in particular, for sibling groups so that they can live together.”

As the campaign illustrate adoption has changed over the generations and these days there is greater openness about adoption. The research and experiences of adopted people shows the positive impact adoption can have on a child’s life through those who have themselves been adopted. By sharing the learning from research and the lived experiences of adopted people we know that it’s better for adopted children to understand why they were adopted, to embrace their identity and maintain connections to their past.

Councillor Sue Markham, portfolio holder for children, families and education at Warwickshire County Council said: “Warwickshire County Council is proud to support National Adoption Week. This year’s campaign paints a powerful picture of adoption across the generations and is a reminder of the positive impact adoption has on people’s lives.

“Providing an honest and open view of adoption is vital for those who are thinking of adopting, to help them understand the process and what to expect. We want more people to come forward and learn more about adopting so that local young people can find the loving family that’s waiting for them.

“The assessment and process can be in-depth, but the rewards make it worthwhile. Finding the right adoptive family improves children’s life opportunities and we want every child to grow up in a stable, caring home. I would urge people to take the first step and chat to the ACE team about the options available to them.”

ACE welcomes enquiries about adoption from all section of the community and experienced adoption social workers are available to answer any questions you may have. The ACE website contains a wealth of information about becoming an adoptive parent, the children who are waiting, and of the ongoing support that is available to you through the service.

To find out more about National Adoption Week or to seek information or support, visit www.youcanadopt.co.uk/NAW2023 or contact Adoption Central England on ACE 0300 369 0556 or though the website on www.aceadoption.com.