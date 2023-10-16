Supporting young people with a learning disability to stay happy and healthy! 

Did you know that young people aged 14 or older with a learning disability are eligible for a free annual health check provided by the NHS?

A health check presents an opportunity for you and your child to discuss any health or well-being concerns with a GP or nurse. It allows GPs to detect and treat potential health issues at an early stage. This proactive approach helps young people acquire new skills for self-care, fostering their independence and enabling them to lead happier, healthier lives.

The benefits of undergoing an annual health check include:

✅ Building confidence in visiting the doctor's and developing familiarity with the practice staff.

✅ Identifying previously unnoticed health needs or conditions.

✅ Taking necessary actions based on identified health needs, such as referrals to other healthcare professionals.

✅ Allowing GPs and practice staff to develop a better understanding of the young person when they are well.

✅ Creating an individualized Health Action Plan.

✅ Adding relevant information to the Summary Care Record, which can alert all healthcare professionals involved in the young person's care about their specific needs or reasonable adjustments.

Speaking about the significance of health checks, Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“Every young person aged 14 or older with a learning disability is eligible for a free annual health check. This check is instrumental in promoting the well-being of young people by detecting potential issues early. It equips them with essential self-care techniques, fostering independence and enabling them to live happier, healthier lives.

“During this health check, the young person's doctor will assess their weight, height, and blood pressure, while addressing any existing or new health concerns. After the check-up, the young person will receive a Health Action Plan. This personalised plan serves as a guide, offering reminders on how to maintain good health. It may also outline additional tests or necessary treatments, ensuring comprehensive care for their overall well-being."

Tracy Pilcher, Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board’s Chief Nursing Officer, said:

“The earlier potential health issues are detected; the more likely treatment is to be successful – so regular health check-ups are extremely important. Young people are also at a time in life where they are going through physical and mental changes, and your doctor can provide advice and support with managing health and wellbeing during the transition into adulthood.

“It is particularly important for those with a learning disability to be proactive with their health as they are more likely to experience long-term health challenges. I would encourage everyone who is eligible to book their Annual Health Check and take control over their health and wellbeing.”

To receive an invitation for a health check, the young person must be registered on their GP's learning disability register. To confirm if your child or young person is registered or to schedule a free health check, please contact your GP surgery.

For more information, you can watch a video on the Annual Health Check or refer to a easy-to-read leaflet.

Alternatively, you can visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/send for additional advice and information about local services and support available to families with children and young people (aged 0 to 25) who have special educational needs and/or disabilities. Stay updated on the latest SEND Warwickshire news by following the Local Offer Facebook page and signing up for the SEND Warwickshire newsletter here.