Warwickshire House Project continue to extend their support to Warwickshire care leavers

Warwickshire County Council’s House Project team works very closely with young care leavers to identify the learning and support they need to move out of care and into their own home.

This home then becomes a base for them to become independent and transition into adulthood.

The House Project is currently working with its 6th cohort of young care leavers from across Warwickshire who have started their journey to living independently. Over the past five years, the team has built strong relationships with all the young people they support which includes hosting weekly drop-in sessions, catch up meetings and ongoing support and guidance that they may need.

The young people are supported into education, employment, and training, and they are taught skills such as learning to cook a variety of meals, managing budgets by providing financial training, and advice and support on maintaining their home.

Councillor Sue Markham, Portfolio holder of Children and Families said, “The Warwickshire House Project has gone from strength to strength over the past five years, the team is dedicated to ensuring young care leavers in Warwickshire have a brighter future by supporting them on their journey to independent living.

“We want Warwickshire to be the best it can be for all young people, offering a great place for them to live, learn and grow. The work of Warwickshire House Project supports our Child Friendly Warwickshire programme, and the team works hard to ensure care leavers’ voices are heard, they are engaged in all aspects of their lives, and they are empowered to reach their full potential.”

