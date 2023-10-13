Organisations across Warwickshire are marking National Hate Crime Awareness Week 14-21 October by reminding people of support and promoting everyone’s right to live in peace and harmony. Hate...

Organisations across Warwickshire are marking National Hate Crime Awareness Week 14-21 October by reminding people of support and promoting everyone’s right to live in peace and harmony.

Hate crime is criminal behaviour that is motivated by disability, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or some other perceived difference. It can include verbal abuse, intimidation, threats, harassment, bullying and damage to property.

Warwickshire Hate Crime Partnership unites a diverse array of local organisations dedicated to community safety including working together to combat hate crime. It brings together representatives from various statutory, voluntary, and community groups, that work towards a common goal to address and combat hate crime in Warwickshire.

The partnership is using the week as an opportunity to encourage everyone to join forces to tackle local hate crime issues. This year’s awareness week theme focuses on spreading a message of H.O.P.E., which stands for Hate Crime awareness, Operational response improvement, Prevention of hate crime, and Engaging communities in the process.

The Warwickshire Hate Crime Partnership operates an informative and resourceful website, offering valuable insights and access to support services that can aid in raising awareness of hate crime within the region. By visiting the website, individuals can obtain resources that facilitate an understanding of the issue, along with guidance on how to report hate crimes effectively.

The partnership has established the "Report Hate Now" website, offering multiple avenues to report hate incidents. This user-friendly website provides individuals with the option to report hate incidents either to the police through the True Vision platform or directly to the partnership through the independent charity EQuIP. The goal is to ensure that all victims of hate crimes feel empowered to report these incidents and access the support they need.

Cllr Andy Crump, portfolio holder for Communities said: “We truly believe that tackling hate crime is not solely the responsibility of one organisation, but a collective effort involving all sectors of society. By fostering cooperation and providing accessible reporting mechanisms, the partnership aims to create a safer and more inclusive environment for all residents of Warwickshire.

“It is entirely unacceptable for people to endure abuse, harassment, or be targeted because of their race, disability, religion/belief, sexual orientation, or gender identity. Hate Crime has a harmful and lasting effect on its victims, as it seeks to attack an intrinsic part of who a person is.

“National Hate Crime Awareness Week is all about bringing everyone together to combat all forms of prejudice and hate.”

For more information, please visit the Warwickshire Hate Crime Partnership website at https://www.reporthatenow.com/

