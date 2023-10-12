Builder given six month suspended prison sentence for breaching court order

Builder who "flagrantly and deliberately breached" an Enforcement Order found in contempt of court

Warwickshire County Council’s Trading Standards Service has taken court action against builder Steven Dickson, previously of Henley Crescent, Solihull, after he breached an Enforcement Order designed to protect consumers.

On sentencing Mr Dickson, District Judge Bowen said the defendant had “flagrantly and deliberately breached” the Enforcement Order and caused consumers “significant stress and anxiety over a prolonged period of time”.

Mr Dickson, aged 45, first came to the attention of Warwickshire Trading Standards when he traded under the name ‘Adam Askey’, (One Temple Row, Birmingham) offering roofing and guttering work. Complaints from Warwickshire residents about thousands of pounds spent on incomplete work and roofs that leaked led Trading Standards to seek an Enforcement Order against Mr Dickson and his company.

Before the Order was even issued, Mr Dickson, this time trading under the name ‘DPD Design and Build’, (Henley Crescent, Solihull) built an extension at a home in Rugby directly onto a tarmac driveway without any foundations. He advised the resident that the extension would not require any planning permission which was not the case. Despite promising to put right his mistakes, Mr Dickson failed to do so, leaving the resident to pay thousands of pounds to another builder to ensure the building was safe and met building regulations.

Mr Dickson breached the order once again, trading under the name ‘Henley Build’ (Henley Crescent, Solihull), when he was employed to build a garden office and gym at a home in Birmingham. The building was left with unsafe electrics, bifold doors that did not open correctly and missing roof parts. Again, when Mr Dickson was asked to fix these problems, he failed to do so and the resident was left to fork out more money to have Mr Dickson’s substandard work put right.

The Enforcement Order (made under the Enterprise Act 2002) prohibited Mr Dickson from engaging in a broad range of practices harmful to consumers including causing unnecessary damage to a consumer’s home, failing to perform services with reasonable care and skill and using false advertising statements.

At Coventry County Court on Monday 2 October 2023, Mr Dickson was found in contempt of court. District Judge Bowen handed the defendant a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years and ordered him to pay costs of £5,253.50. Mr Dickson was not in court to hear the sentencing.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said:

“Homeowners invest their hard-earned savings or secure loans to improve their properties and when this goes wrong, it not only places a financial burden on consumers but also inflicts significant stress and anxiety.

"I am delighted that our Trading Standards Service has been able to bring about a successful outcome to this case, which serves as a reminder to dishonest traders who mistakenly believe they can evade enforcement action after receiving a prior caution or conviction. Warwickshire Trading standards will continue to seek to protect those in our communities by raising awareness of rogue traders and investigating and prosecuting perpetrators.”

Find more information about the cases Warwickshire Trading Standards has successfully brought before a court here.

To make a complaint about a business to Trading Standards, or to seek consumer help and advice, contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133 or visit the Citizens Advice website.