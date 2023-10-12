Vet Attestation requirement from 13th December 2023

For livestock markets and producers

This requirement will affect those using livestock markets for onward consignment to abattoirs/export and certain abattoirs in the UK.

From 13th December 2023, to show compliance with the requirements of Article 8(e) Delegated Regulation 2020/692, anyone sending animals to an abattoir/market (for slaughter) must have had:

A veterinary visit (annual)

Be part of a recognised assurance scheme (currently there are 4 such schemes – Red Tractor, Farm Assured Welsh Livestock Beef and Lamb Scheme (FAWL)/Welsh Lamb and Beef Producers Ltd (WLBP), Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), Lion Quality and Poultry Health Scheme)

An Animal Health and Welfare Pathway veterinary visit (England only)

unless the abattoir/market can guarantee that nothing derived from the animals (including waste products eg blood and guts/5th quarter goods) will be exported to the EU.

This information may be of particular importance to small scale producers and those who aren’t farm assured, seeking to get their livestock slaughtered in the run up to Christmas and beyond.

More information is available from these bodies:

