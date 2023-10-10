Residents encouraged to look after themselves and others this World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health Day takes place on October 10 and this year’s theme is ‘Mental Health is a Human Right’, as set by the World Federation for Mental Health. The day is a great opportunity f...

World Mental Health Day takes place on October 10 and this year’s theme is ‘Mental Health is a Human Right’, as set by the World Federation for Mental Health.

The day is a great opportunity for us all to take some time to think about our mental health and how we can best support ourselves and each other.

Barriers to good mental health still exist in our homes, schools, and workplaces, which is why Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and partners are supporting World Mental Health Day, inviting all residents to break the stigma of mental health and promote the support that’s available to people in their local areas.

1 in 4 of us experience mental health difficulties and it can be difficult to open up and talk about them, but there’s support available to those struggling.

Wellbeing for Warwickshire – commissioned by WCC - is a collection of partners including Coventry and Warwickshire Mind, South Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind, KeyRing, Connect Assist and Kooth PLC, with a key focus on providing support in the community to prevent those who may be struggling to cope from reaching crisis point.

The service has a single phone number 0800 616171 and a single website address www.wellbeingforwarwickshire.org.uk, which are available for Warwickshire residents to contact 24/7, 365 days a year.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “Supporting our residents of all ages to manage and improve their mental health remains a key priority for the County Council.

“It is important for us to have conversations with each other about how we are feeling, the challenges we face and the effect these things have on our lives. The cost of living crisis, for example, has had a significant impact on people’s mental wellbeing and therefore it is vital that residents know they are not alone and there’s support available to help them.

“We all have a part to play in improving the mental wellbeing of others, by checking in with people to make sure they’re OK, being kind and supportive and encouraging them to seek support if they need it.”

Coventry City Councillor Kamran Caan, portfolio holder for Public Health and Sport, said: “This World Mental Health Day we and our partners are continuing to focus on working to break the stigma of mental health and promote the local support and resources that are available that can help.

“Mental health is a problem that will affect everyone, either directly or indirectly, therefore finding ways to effectively manage our mental wellbeing and exploring self-care methods is really important.

“We want to make sure that everyone in our city feels they have someone to talk to and that their stories are heard wherever they seek support.”

Sonya Gardiner, Chief Operating Officer at Coventry and Warwickshire Partnerships NHS Trust said: “With this year’s theme for Mental Health Awareness being ‘mental health is a universal human right’, we must now, more so than ever, continue to work to break the stigma surrounding mental health and the barriers people face with accessing support.

“Mental health can have a big effect on your own life and those around you. Talking about mental health is one of the best things we can do to ensure we are supporting our loved ones and our own mental health.

“The Mental Health Foundation has created some top tips on how to start these conversations. Anyone who is struggling with their mental health can also access Coventry, Warwickshire, and Solihull Talking Therapies. You are not alone and our services are dedicated to support you so that you can lead a healthy and happy life.”

For information about a range of local mental health and wellbeing services, including face to face, telephone, online and self-help resources available in Coventry and Warwickshire, please visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth, https://www.coventry.gov.uk/mentalhealth or https://www.covwarkpt.nhs.uk/.