Selfish fire service equipment thieves are putting lives at risk

Residents are being asked to report suspicious activity following a break in at Wellesbourne Fire Station over the weekend.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued a call for residents around its Wellesbourne fire station to report any suspicious activity that they witnessed on the night of Sunday 8 October to the police.

The plea follows at Burglary at Wellesbourne fire station in which criminals forced their way in and targeted the service’s most up-to-date lifesaving rescue equipment, provided at significant expense to the taxpayer, putting lives at risk in doing so.

Any resident that sees anything suspicious at a fire station is asked to report this to Warwickshire Police by calling 999.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire at Warwickshire County Council, said “Unfortunately another one of our fire stations have been targeted by thieves and we are working with Warwickshire police to improve security on these sites.

“I urge the public to keep an eye open. Our fire stations are integral to how we protect our communities and we do not want their capacity to be compromised.

“Anybody who sees anything suspicious at any of the fire stations, please call 999 and report what you have seen to Warwickshire Police.”

More information about Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is available online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fireandrescue