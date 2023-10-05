Single Use Plastics Ban Comes into Force

The Regulations have been introduced to reduce plastic pollution in the oceans.

The supply of single-use plastic straws, cotton buds, plates, trays and bowls to end users, and the supply of plastic drink stirrers, cutlery and balloon sticks, and the supply of polystyrene food or drink containers (including cups) to business and end users is prohibited in England.

The Regulations have been introduced to reduce plastic pollution in the oceans. It is estimated that we use 4.7 billion plastic straws, 316 million plastic stirrers, 1.8 billion plastic-stemmed cotton buds, 2.7 billion items of single-use cutlery and 721 million single-use plates in England every year, many of which find their way into our ocean. By banning the supply of these items, the Government aims to further protect our marine wildlife and ultimately eliminate all avoidable plastic waste.

The ban applies to:

single-use plastic straws cotton buds drink stirrers plates, bowls and trays cutlery balloon sticks

polystyrene food or drink containers cups



There are a number of exceptions to the prohibitions.

Warwickshire businesses are advised to read the following guidance or seek advice from Warwickshire Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.