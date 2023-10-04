'Voices of Tomorrow' youth conference unites communities and empowers young people

As part of the Child Friendly Warwickshire programme, children and young people (11-17 years old) across the county have contributed to organising the “Voices of Tomorrow” youth conference.

The Child Friendly Warwickshire initiative is a collaborative effort involving children and young people, businesses, community groups, and council services. Its goal is to make Warwickshire as safe, stable, and full of opportunity for young people as possible, ensuring access to good health, education, and other vital services.

The 'Voices of Tomorrow' conference embodies the spirit of community engagement, youth empowerment, and education. The conference promises a welcoming and secure environment for young people to engage with local organisations and influence the future of Warwickshire.

Young people have taken the lead by selecting eight themes, each corresponding to a workshop organised by local organisations. These workshops will provide a unique opportunity for participants to address important issues such as climate change awareness, community safety, mental health, career opportunities, cost of living, recreational activities, girls' empowerment, and identity inclusivity.

Members of IMPACT, Warwickshire Young Person’s Forum for special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) have played a pivotal role in planning the event and carefully planning workshops to ensure these are relevant and inclusive to a diverse group of young people. They have also supported the setup of an essential quiet space on the day, for anyone who may need time away from the activities and the crowds.

The 'Voices of Tomorrow' conference brings together a wide range of organisations committed to the wellbeing and growth of Warwickshire's youth. Participants can meet and interact with various Warwickshire-based organisations that offer services for young people. Some of the participating organisations include Coventry and Warwickshire MIND, Warwickshire Youth Council, IMPACT, Warwickshire Police, You Can Flourish, Warwickshire Skills Hub, P3, Warwickshire Pride, Kooth, Safeline, and many more.

Cllr Sue Markham, portfolio holder for Children and Families said: “It’s so important that we listen to our young people, and really hear what they have to say. Their insights can spark positive change and ensure a promising future for all. This is an opportunity to create a more inclusive community and shape a brighter future together.

“Let's come together, participate, and actively support the values of Child Friendly Warwickshire. By working as a united community, we can create positive change and build a brighter future for our children and young people, making Warwickshire a truly child-friendly county where every voice matters.”

Warwickshire's youth conference, 'Voices of Tomorrow,' comes on Friday, 3 November 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about Child Friendly Warwickshire and the conference visit: https://www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/