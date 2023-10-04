Moving and Handling - One Day

Aims:

This safer people handling training course aims to help reduce the risk on injury to both staff members and the services user when performing people moving & handling techniques in the workplace.

The course will identify best practice and correct technique as well as highlighting bad practice and condemned moves.

The course aims to improve delegate’s knowledge of the associated legislation and regulations surrounding safer people moving & handling.

This people moving & handling training course is vital for any staff working in a care environment.

Safer People Moving and Handling Training Course Summary:

• Awareness of Legislation including Health and Safety at Work Act, PUWER, LOLER, Manual Handling Regulations Operations (1992)

• Duties and Responsibilities of Employer and Employee

• Anatomy of Spine

• Risk Assessment using safe principles E.L.I.T.E

• Reducing risk and removing hazards

• Understanding R.I.D.D.O.R

• Safe use of correct equipment

• Knowledge of dangerous moves

• Ability Test

• Chair Moves to stand and chair to chair transfer

• Slings – inserting whilst in bed/in a wheelchair

• Hoist – bed to chair transfer

Certification: Delegates will be issued with certificates of attendance valid for a period of 1 year

Duration: This course last approximately 6 hours

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Kate Shorthose kateshorthose@warwickshire.gov.uk