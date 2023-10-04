Moving and Handling Train the Trainer - Refresher People Handling and Risk Assessment Key Trainer’s Certificate Aims and Intended Learning Outcomes

Moving and Handling Train the Trainer - Refresher

People Handling & Risk Assessment Key Trainer’s Certificate

Aims and Intended Learning Outcomes

By the end of the course, delegates should be able to:

• articulate a good knowledge of the key piece of legislation ‘The Manual Handling Operations Regulations, 1992 (as amended)’ and how it affects them as employees and how it affects their employer:

• describe how the following legislation affects them, their job, their employer and employees:

- The Health & Safety at Work Act etc, 1974;

- The Management of Health & Safety at Work Regulations, 2006;

- Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations, 2013;

- The Lifting Operations & Lifting Equipment Regulations, 1998;

- The Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations, 1998.

• broadly describe spinal function and how to reduce the risks of spinal injury, including the benefits of adopting improved posture;

• explain the key principles of biomechanics and how they can be applied to the efficient movement of patients/clients;

• identify the means by which ergonomics and anthroprometrics can be used to reduce manual handling injuries;

• demonstrate a sound knowledge of the importance of risk assessment and the ability to undertake manual handling risk assessments appropriate to their working environment;

• articulate a good knowledge of previously seen ‘controversial techniques’ in relation to some manual handling manoeuvres and explain why some of these manoeuvres have been classed as such;

• demonstrate the ability to undertake a range of manual handling manoeuvres more safely in their specific working environment, and show a good understanding of the use of patient/client hoists and slings, and a range of small manual handling equipment;

• demonstrate the knowledge and confidence to convey manual handling theory and practical skills to others.

AIM:

The aim of this course is to provide delegates with the theoretical knowledge and practical skills of correct moving and handling procedures. In addition the delegates should have the skills and confidence necessary to teach others the theoretical knowledge and practical skills of correct moving and handling procedures appropriate to their individual working environments.

Introductions and Course Overview

Session 1 - Relevant Legislation (2 hours)

Informal PowerPoint lecture. Group Discussion. Delegate handouts.

By the end of this session delegates should be able to:

• articulate a good knowledge of how the ‘Manual Handling Operations Regulations, 1992 (as amended)’ affect them as employees;

• articulate a good knowledge of the role of the employer with regard to these regulations;

• demonstrate that they are able to apply this knowledge to their work;

• demonstrate that they are familiar with the implications, with regards to manual handling, of:

- The Health & Safety at Work Act etc, 1974;

- The Management of Health & Safety at Work Regulations, 2006;

- Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations, 2013;

- The Lifting Operations & Lifting Equipment Regulations, 1998;

- The Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations, 1998.

Session 2 - Causes of Back Injury: Spinal Function, Advice on Back Care (45 minutes)

Informal PowerPoint lecture. Group discussion. Simulation. Visual aids. Delegate handouts.

By the end of this session delegates should be able to:

• give a brief explanation of spinal function;

• demonstrate that they can apply their understanding of spinal function to the ways in which they conduct manual handling tasks, including the benefits of adopting improved posture;

• describe some common spinal disorders;

• demonstrate that they are better able to avoid, and teach others to avoid, back injuries caused by poor posture and inefficient movement;

• articulate an understanding of some basic principles of back care.

Session 3 - Introduction to Biomechanics/Efficient Body Movement (45 minutes)

Informal PowerPoint lecture. Group discussion. Simulation. Delegate handouts.

By the end of this session delegates should be able to:

• explain the key principles of biomechanics;

• explain the key principles of efficient body movement;

• articulate how these principles are applied to moving and handling of clients/patients in a number of different care and social care environments;

• demonstrate how these principles are applied to safe and efficient movement e.g. moving out of a chair; on/off a bed; moving off the floor etc.

Session 4 – Application of Efficient Body Movement/Inanimate Object Handling (1 hour)

Informal lecture. Group discussion. Delegate handouts. Simulation. Group participation

By the end of this session delegates should be able to:

• demonstrate that they can apply the principles of biomechanics to the efficient movement of patients/clients;

• demonstrate an understanding of the basic principles of safe inanimate object handling with particular reference to the base-lift technique;

• demonstrate the ability to undertake the base-lift technique.

Session 5 - Previously seen ‘Controversial Techniques’ (30 minutes)

Informal PowerPoint lecture. Group discussion. Delegate Handouts.

By the end of this session delegates should be able to:

• explain and describe the previously seen ‘controversial techniques’ that they are likely to come across in the course of their work, including:

- drag lift;

- front assisted lift;

- orthodox lift;

- through-arm lift

- arm and leg ‘lug’/hammock transfer;

- poles and canvas lift;

- any manoeuvre in which the patient/client has their arms around the carer’s neck;

• explain why these moves have been classed as controversial.

Session 6 - Introducing Ergonomics, Anthropometrics and Risk Assessment (45 minutes)

Informal PowerPoint lecture. Group discussion. Group work. Tutor feedback. Delegate handouts.

By the end of this session delegates should be able to:

• explain the key principles of ergonomics and anthropometrics;

• explain the key principles of risk assessment;

• explain how the principles of ergonomics can be applied in order to reduce manual handling injuries within their work environment.

Session 7 - Risk Assessment (2 hours 15 minutes)

Informal PowerPoint lecture. Group discussion. Group work. Tutor feedback. Delegate handouts.

By the end of this session delegates should be able to:

• explain what a risk assessment is, with reference to Health & Safety Executive’s guidelines;

• explain the role of risk assessments as detailed in the Manual Handling Operations Regulations, 1992 (as amended);

• undertake a thorough manual handling risk assessment that is relevant to their own working environment;

• articulate the necessity of reviewing and updating their risk assessments at appropriate intervals;

• show that they can evaluate the effectiveness of risk assessments in their workplace;

• to complete risk assessments in the workplace

Session 8 - Effective Teaching Skills (1 hour 45 minutes)

Informal lecture. Group discussion. Delegate handouts.

By the end of this session delegates should be able to:

• articulate some of the key principles for effective teaching;

• articulate some of the key principles for the effective teacher;

• articulate the considerations which should be made when teaching manual handling.

Session 9 - Written Assignment (1 hour 15 minutes)

By the end of this session delegates should be able to:

• express their understanding of the theoretical element of this course.

Session 10 - Practical Work (7 hours)

Informal lecture. Tutor demonstration. Group participation. Tutor feedback. Group discussion. Delegate handouts.

By the end of this session delegates should be able to:

• explain the role of a range of small manual handling equipment: including slide-sheets, handling belts, handling slings, transfer boards, rotating boards etc.;

• explain the criteria by which appropriate equipment should be selected and reviewed;

• explain how the use of such equipment can be of benefit to delegates, their staff and their patients/clients in the reduction of manual handling injuries;

• demonstrate the ability to move and handle their patients/ clients using only safer handling techniques that are appropriate to their working environment: this should include all the manual handling activities the delegate is likely to undertake and cover all the different clients/patients he/she is likely to come across in the course of their work;

• demonstrate the skills and confidence necessary to be able to teach safer handling techniques to others;

Delegates will also be informed of a number of assessment tools used to judge the appropriateness of a manual handling technique.

Session 11 - Principles of Using a Hoist (3 hours 15 minutes)

Informal lecture. Tutor demonstration. Group participation. Tutor feedback. Group discussion. Delegate handouts.

By the end of the session delegates should be able to:

• explain the criteria by which they can select appropriate hoisting equipment and slings;

• show that they can make a judgement as to an appropriate size and type of sling for the patient/client;

• describe a range of other mechanical equipment and accessories available;

• demonstrate that they are able to visually check, operate and manoeuvre a hoist safely;

• demonstrate that they are able to visually check, apply and remove a sling safely.

Questions answered. Evaluation. (15 minutes)

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Kate Shorthose kateshorthose@warwickshire.gov.uk