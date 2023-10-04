Action packed half-term programme at Warwickshire’s Country Parks

Children across Warwickshire have an exciting and action-packed programme of events to look forward to, including spooky Halloween frights, at Warwickshire’s Country Parks this coming half-term.

Throughout the school holidays (28 October to 5 November) there will be a range of fun and educational outdoor activities for children of all ages at Country Parks across Warwickshire.

There’s an opportunity to explore the county’s fantastic green spaces and learn how to build a woodland den, before settling down by the campfire for some autumnal snacks. Whether it’s melted marshmallows, scrumptious s’mores or tantalising toffee apples, there is something on offer for every appetite.

Den building is fun all year round, but extra fallen leaves and branches make autumn the perfect season to give it a try. Through interacting with the natural environment, children can learn how to harness their creativity, build on problem solving skills, and strengthen their ability to work as part of a team.

Children also have a chance to try their hand at fishing by attending the ever-popular Ryton Young Angling sessions at Ryton Pools Country Park. With all tuition, bait, and tackle included, youngsters can learn the essentials of good angling and a little about the various species on-site.

Saturday 28 October sees the highly anticipated return of Old Warty’s Halloween Family Fun Night to Ryton Pools Country Park. At this hugely popular event, children will meet Old Warty the witch and her friends for a host of fun family frights and activities, as well as a spooky train ride.

Speaking about her family’s experience at Old Warty’s Fun Night last October, one visitor said, “It was a fab event, the staff were brilliant and it was incredibly well organised. The effort put in by staff to make everywhere look amazing was much appreciated. Thank you so much. We will definitely be back next year! The fact that they didn’t charge for adults meant it was affordable for a lot of people. Absolutely spot on - thanks again!”

In the north of the County on 28 October, families visiting Kingsbury Water Park can don their fancy dress and take a spooky ride along the Echills Wood Railway at the annual Halloween Steam and Scream Event. More information on this event is available on the Echills Wood Railway website.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture at Warwickshire County Council, said: “As we welcome the vibrant colours of autumn and the crisp October air, our country parks and greenspaces continue to be a source of joy. These natural havens offer a plethora of benefits, be it enhancing physical health, nurturing mental wellbeing, or simply allowing our residents to connect with the rich tapestry of Warwickshire's flora and fauna.

“Our dedicated Education Rangers have been hard at work, preparing an exciting array of activities for the October half-term that promises fun and laughter, but also a touch of spooky excitement!”

More information about each of these activities, and more, can be found on the Country Parks Facebook pages. All events require booking, which can be done via the Warwickshire Country Parks Eventbrite page.

For more information about Warwickshire’s Country Parks, visit: www.countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk