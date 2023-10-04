Large turnout for the High Sheriff’s multi-faith service to mark the start of Warwickshire’s legal year!

Sophie Hilleary, Warwickshire’s High Sheriff, held her legal multi-faith service at St Mary’s Church, Warwick, on Tuesday 3rd October 2023.

The event was attended by an estimated 300 people, including representatives from Warwickshire’s Judiciary, magistrates and the legal profession as well as High Sheriffs from neighbouring Counties. In addition, the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Mr Tim Cox, Mayors from across Warwickshire and representatives of a wide variety of blue light services, charities, youth organisations and delegations from some of the many religions represented across the County, attended the service.

The Legal Procession was led by Andy Walker playing “Highland Cathedral” on the bagpipes as it made its way from The Shire Hall through Northgate Street into St Mary's. A fanfare from Warwick School’s Fanfare team heralded their arrival. The service had some powerful performances by Warwick Preparatory School Senior choir, 40 voices strong, who sang "Let Love Shine" and The Warwick and Coventry Gospel Choir who sang "Will you be there". The Right Reverend Dr Christopher Cocksworth, the Bishop of Coventry, gave the address as one of his last visits to St Mary's before he moves to Windsor.

The High Sheriff is the King's representative in the County for all matters relating to the Judiciary and the maintenance of law and order. Much of the High Sheriff’s year is spent supporting and encouraging the voluntary and statutory organisations who work in this area.

One traditional role of High Sheriff is the annual legal service, which has always taken place in October around the start of Michaelmas legal term, the beginning of the legal year, which dates back to the days when the Judges travelled out from London to hold trials at the assizes.

St Mary’s Church in Warwick town centre, one of the finest parish churches in England, hosted the service, as it has for hundreds of years, but now with a modern take as an inclusive multi-faith service.

Sophie Hilleary, Warwickshire’s High Sheriff 2023/24 said: “This has been a celebration of law, unity and understanding and as such I was really delighted and very honoured to be joined by representatives of such a wide range of faiths from Christianity, Hinduism, Judaism, Islam and Sikhism, all here together taking part in our service, bringing their prayers, thoughts, support and music to this event.”

“My sincere thanks to everyone who took part and contributed to making this event such a success.”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “The High Sheriff’s Legal Service is always one of the many highlights of Warwickshire’s ceremonial calendar and this year’s was no exception”, adding, “It was wonderful to see so many different faiths from around Warwickshire represented and I would like to offer my thanks to Sophie Hilleary for organising such an engaging and thoughtful service to mark the start of the legal year in Warwickshire.“

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Mr Tim Cox, who is the King’s representative in the county, said: "It was truly enjoyable to partake in this service which commemorates the start of the legal year. I extend my sincere thanks to Sophie Hilleary, The High Sheriff of Warwickshire, for her gracious invitation, and to the Bishop of Coventry and to everyone at the Collegiate Church of St. Mary in Warwick who delivered a wonderful service with compelling readings and fantastic singing and music."

