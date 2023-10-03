When you stop smoking, good things start to happen

Stoptober is back, and throughout October Warwickshire County Council is encouraging smokers to use the month to start their quit smoking journey.

People who quit smoking for 28 days are five times more likely to quit for good, and joining in with Stoptober is a chance to do it with others.

Cigarettes contain tobacco, which is an addictive substance, along with thousands of other chemicals, causing harm to you and those around you who breathe in second-hand smoke. When you quit smoking, the health benefits are almost immediate:

After 20 minutes, your pulse rate will be returning to normal.

After 8 hours your oxygen levels are recovering, and the harmful carbon monoxide level in your blood will have reduced by half.

After 3-9 months any coughs, wheezing or breathing problems will be improving as your lung function increases by up to 10%.

After 1 year your risk of heart attack will have halved compared with a smoker's.

Whilst estimated smoking prevalence* is higher than the national average in North Warwickshire, Nuneaton & Bedworth and Rugby there is support to stop smoking available across Warwickshire. The Quit4Good website holds lots of information, tips and service details for Warwickshire residents. People can find a support system that works for them along with advice about nicotine replacement.

A Warwickshire resident who recently used Quit4Good said:

“I found the service very useful, consistent and reliable. The Stop Smoking practitioners are always on time with calls and have been friendly, supportive and helpful throughout. “I would recommend this service to others wanting to quit smoking – you do a fab job. Thank you!”

Pregnant smokers who want to “Quit4Baby” can get help from a Specialist Stop Smoking in Pregnancy Advisor who can visit them at home, or at one of their clinics or meet at a local community venue if you would prefer. More information is available on the Quit4Baby website or talk to your midwife or health visitor.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“We want our residents to be as healthy as possible and quitting smoking is a great start. Stoptober allows people to take small steps – quitting for 28 days hopefully gives people the tools and courage to quit for good and knowing others are doing it too can be reassuring. “Smoking is addictive, so we understand quitting is not always an easy journey, but there is support available for you. It doesn’t matter how many times you have tried to quit before, never give up on giving up.”

To find out more about the stop smoking services:

Visit: https://fitterfutures.everyonehealth.co.uk/stop-smoking-service/

Call: 0333 005 0092

Text: ‘QUIT’ to 60777

Pregnant women and their families can receive specialist support: