Get involved in free activities for all ages celebrating sustainability and climate action this Libraries Week!

This October Warwickshire County Council’s library service is taking part in Libraries Week, an annual celebration of the best that libraries across the country have to offer.

The week-long event, which will be packed full of activities to be enjoyed by all ages, will be taking place in Warwickshire Libraries between Monday 2 to Sunday 8 October 2023.

The theme this year is to go green, emphasising and celebrating the pivotal role that all libraries play in promoting sustainability and addressing climate change issues.

Warwickshire Libraries will be highlighting the theme throughout many of its free Libraries Week activities, which are available to browse and book your places on the Warwickshire Libraries: Go Green at the Library Eventbrite page.

Here’s a selection of some of the great free events taking place:

Meet Warwickshire Wildlife Trust! Drop-in and enjoy a chat with staff visiting from Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, the leading local independent conservation organisation.

Monday 2 October at Warwick Library

Tuesday 3 October at Stratford-upon-Avon Library

Wednesday 4 October at Wellesbourne Library (note library is closed 12.30-1.30pm)

Thursday 5 October at Shipston Library (note library is closed 12.30-1.30pm)

Friday 6 October at Alcester Library

‘Greening Your Home’ livestream by the British Library. Visit Rugby or Leamington libraries on Saturday 7 October at 2pm to enjoy watching the ‘Greening Your Home’ livestream. In the livestream climate expert and professor Jonathan Gregory will discuss the impacts of climate change, and the practical steps we can all take to make our homes more energy efficient and sustainable. The event will be filmed at Cambridge Central Library and live streamed by the British Library’s Living Knowledge Network.

Tote bag upcycling for adults! Visit the following libraries to get creative and upcycle your very own tote bag with the faces of Warwickshire icons, George Eliot and William Shakespeare:

Monday 2 October at Shipston Library (10am-12pm)

Wednesday 4 October at Alcester Library (2pm-4pm)

Thursday 5 October at Warwick Library (2pm-4pm)

Friday 6 October at Wellesbourne Library (2pm-4pm)

Monday 9 October at Stratford Library (10am-12pm)

Plenty of decorative materials and a tote bag per person will be provided. The workshops are suitable for beginner or advanced crafters and can be tailored to suit your skills. Find a session and book on Eventbrite

Bhangra Tots interactive storytelling. Suitable for families with young children aged five and under (and their favourite cuddly toy), Bhangra Tots sessions led by Sohan Kailey provide a fun and interactive storytelling adventure through the power of music and dance. Families can enjoy learning vibrant Bhangra dance moves and use them for actions throughout the story, which journeys from the farmlands of Punjab to the glitzy world of Bollywood. Children will be encouraged wiggle, giggle, and dance their feet to the Bhangra beat! Find a session and book on Eventbrite

Regular children’s activities will also continue throughout Libraries Week including Rhyme Time, Story Stomp, and Lego Club. Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrensactivities to find out which activities are happening at your local library.

National Poetry Day with David Calcutt. Visit Kenilworth Library on Thursday 5 October from 1:30-3:00pm to enjoy a session with poet and playwright David Calcutt. David will be reading poems and discussing the different things that people value most in their lives. Participants will be encouraged to share stories with each other of what they value the most, and get to work with David to write a short poem about them. The session will finish with a voluntary sharing of everyone’s writing. Book on Eventbrite here.

Meet the author events! Visit Stratford-upon-Avon Library on Tuesday 2 October at 7pm to listen to local author, Rick Thompson. Rick is a local author and will be in conversation with the library to talk about his two new books, ‘Park Life’ and ‘A River Avon Year’. Both books will be available to purchase on the night (with cash only). Find out more and book your free place on Eventbrite.

On Wednesday 4 October at 2pm, come to Stratford-upon-Avon Library to meet local author Guy Hale for a comical crime fiction fuelled afternoon, discussing his latest novel ‘Killing Me Softly’. Find out more and book your free place on Eventbrite.

Free use of digital Hublets for e-reading: Leamington, Nuneaton, Rugby, Atherstone, Bedworth, Warwick, Kenilworth, Southam and Stratford libraries are pleased to offer customers free use of their digital Hublets for e-reading. The digital tablet devices allow users to enjoy digital content in eMagazines, eNewspapers, eBooks, and other online eResources, without the need to have or bring their own digital devices. The Hublets are rechargeable and paperless, free for public use, and library staff are always on hand to assist customers who would like to learn how to use the Hublets.

Overdue books and fines amnesty: From 1 - 31 October, which includes Libraries Week, Warwickshire Libraries is extending an overdue books and fines amnesty, encouraging customers to return any long-lost items, regardless of how overdue they may be. In a generous gesture, all fines and charges associated with these returns will be waived. Additionally, customers visiting the library with their library card during October will also enjoy a fine-free experience. It's an opportunity for a fresh start in your library this autumn!

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

"Libraries Week provides a wonderful platform for Warwickshire to celebrate its cherished libraries and their important role in fostering learning and free access to knowledge for individuals of all ages. Our libraries are also fantastic spaces to promote sustainability, as they grant many people access to shared information, lessening the need for personal book and digital device ownership. “This year Warwickshire Libraries are delighted to present an engaging line-up of free virtual and in-person events during the first week of October, and we look forward to welcoming familiar faces and newcomers alike to enjoy our safe, inclusive, and vibrant library spaces”.

Libraries Week is organised each year by CILIP, the UK’s library and information association who work to improve services, develop their members’ expertise, and champion the sector. CILIP is a registered charity (no. 313014) and the only independent voice for the UK’s information profession.

To keep-up to date with Warwickshire Libraries’ latest activities, information, and events, you can follow them on Facebook and Twitter, sign-up to the weekly newsletter, or read the Warwickshire Libraries blog

To join your local library for free, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/jointhelibrary

For more information about how Warwickshire is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/