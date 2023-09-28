Dementia support in the community

Through World Alzheimer’s Month this September Warwickshire County Council has been raising awareness about dementia and how people can support others in their community affected by the disease.
Creating dementia friendly communities supports Warwickshire residents with dementia to live well with a little help from other people. By understanding more about dementia friends and families of people living with dementia can help them to be more involved with their community and continue to do the things they enjoy and maintain independence.
Dementia Friends is a national campaign from the Alzheimer’s Society which aims to change the way people think, act and talk about dementia. A Dementia Friend is somebody that learns about dementia so they can offer practical and emotional support to those with the condition. Dementia Friends can also get involved with volunteering, campaigning and raising awareness. More information about Dementia Friend is at https://www.dementiafriends.org.uk/.
Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:
“During World Alzheimer’s Month, we encourage everyone to learn more about dementia and support those living with dementia in their communities.
“Becoming a Dementia Friend is a great way to support your community and raise awareness of dementia. It is important, not just for the person with dementia but for their community also, to have support and be able to speak to others who have experience with dementia.”
For more information about dementia and the support available, visit Warwickshire’s Living Well with Dementia website.