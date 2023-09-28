Dementia support in the community

Creating dementia friendly communities supports Warwickshire residents with dementia to live well with a little help from other people. By understanding more about dementia friends and families of people living with dementia can help them to be more involved with their community and continue to do the things they enjoy and maintain independence.

Dementia Friends is a national campaign from the Alzheimer’s Society which aims to change the way people think, act and talk about dementia. A Dementia Friend is somebody that learns about dementia so they can offer practical and emotional support to those with the condition. Dementia Friends can also get involved with volunteering, campaigning and raising awareness. More information about Dementia Friend is at https://www.dementiafriends.org.uk/.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: