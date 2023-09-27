The Spirits Await at St John's House, Warwick this Halloween

St John’s House in Warwick will undergo a spine-tingling transformation for Halloween, inviting brave souls to explore its rooms like never before.

This hair-raising event will take place in October half-term, making it the perfect opportunity to create lasting memories with family and friends.

Venture into the eerie world of Hansel and Gretel, embark on a trail through the house, and cross your fingers that the witch isn't lurking in the kitchen! Children can also concoct their own slime to take home, indulge in Halloween-themed crafts, and dabble in the art of potion-making with exciting messy play activities. And, of course, dressing up in spooky attire is enthusiastically encouraged for both children and adults.

Event Details:

Dates: Saturday, October 28th – Tuesday, October 31st

Ticket Prices: £12 for children, £6 for adults, and children under 2 enter for free.

Location: St Johns, Warwick, CV34 4NF

Due to limited availability, the organisers strongly recommend booking your tickets in advance. Secure your spot and immerse yourself in the eerie world of St John's House this Halloween.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice.

This event is facilitated by Heritage & Culture Warwickshire at Warwickshire County Council (WCC).

Rebecca Coles, Senior Learning and Community Engagement Officer at WCC, said: “This is our third year of putting on the St John’s Haunted House and we’re excited to have a new theme of Hansel and Gretel. Every year, we change and add to the experience so that families can enjoy the magic of Halloween time and time again!”

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture at WCC, said: “It’s wonderful to see the continuation of this new annual tradition at St John’s House. Not only does it bring our community together to have fun and socialise in a vibrant historical location, it also focuses on allowing children to express themselves and explore their imagination and creative spirit. I hope everyone who’s able to attend has a ghoulishly good time!”