Gallows Hill - S278 Lower Heathcote, Warwick - Scheme - one-way traffic flow

There will be significant changes to the temporary traffic management arrangements on the scheme.

Since the scheme started on site in January ’23, most of the works are being carried out in areas where temporary traffic management on the highway is not required (i.e, off-line works).

In respect to the change of traffic management on Gallows Hill, there is going to be a one-way traffic flow that needs a lane closure in place starting on Monday 18/09/2023. Please note that this is not a full road closure and live traffic is being maintained at all times on Gallows Hill. The planned one-way traffic road closure only relates to the Eastbound (travelling away from Warwick) Traffic.

The Gallows Hill one-way closure from Monday 18/09/2023 for approx. 10 weeks will have live traffic running Westbound (travelling from the Gallows Hill roundabout towards Warwick Technology Park) on Gallows Hill. For traffic wanting to travel Eastbound on Gallows Hill (travelling away from Warwick), they will have to follow the diversion route.

The diversion route is via the A425 Banbury Road and A452 Europa Way.

The attached traffic management plan shows how the one-way system will work on Gallows Hill.

We would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused by these works. We will continue to work with our Contractor (Fitzgerald Civil Engineering) to plan the remaining work so that delays and disruptions can be kept to a minimum.