Sexualised Behaviour - Children and Young People in Homes

This course for residential carers is intended to raise awareness of sexual offending activity within the children’s home setting that may present a risk to children or vulnerable adults.

The main learning objectives of the course are as follows:

  1. To understand what we mean by 'sexuality' and 'sexualised behaviour'
  2. To consider equality and value issues around sexuality, sexual orientation and sexual behaviour
  3. To know the differences between 'normal', problematic and harmful sexual behaviours
  4. To know how to spot and assess sexually inappropriate behaviour
  5. To know about relevant legislation, standards and guidance relevant to sexualised behaviour
  6. To understand the different pathways into sexualised behaviour
  7. To know how to take action and support looked after children who exhibit or are affected by sexualised behaviour
  8. To understand the impact of working with sexualised behaviour on carers

Published: 21st September 2023

