Sexualised Behaviour - Children and Young People in Homes
This course for residential carers is intended to raise awareness of sexual offending activity within the children’s home setting that may present a risk to children or vulnerable adults.
The main learning objectives of the course are as follows:
- To understand what we mean by 'sexuality' and 'sexualised behaviour'
- To consider equality and value issues around sexuality, sexual orientation and sexual behaviour
- To know the differences between 'normal', problematic and harmful sexual behaviours
- To know how to spot and assess sexually inappropriate behaviour
- To know about relevant legislation, standards and guidance relevant to sexualised behaviour
- To understand the different pathways into sexualised behaviour
- To know how to take action and support looked after children who exhibit or are affected by sexualised behaviour
- To understand the impact of working with sexualised behaviour on carers
If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Kate Shorthose kateshorthose@warwickshire.gov.uk