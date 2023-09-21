Sexualised Behaviour - Children and Young People in Homes

This course for residential carers is intended to raise awareness of sexual offending activity within the children’s home setting that may present a risk to children or vulnerable adults.

The main learning objectives of the course are as follows:

To understand what we mean by 'sexuality' and 'sexualised behaviour' To consider equality and value issues around sexuality, sexual orientation and sexual behaviour To know the differences between 'normal', problematic and harmful sexual behaviours To know how to spot and assess sexually inappropriate behaviour To know about relevant legislation, standards and guidance relevant to sexualised behaviour To understand the different pathways into sexualised behaviour To know how to take action and support looked after children who exhibit or are affected by sexualised behaviour To understand the impact of working with sexualised behaviour on carers

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Kate Shorthose kateshorthose@warwickshire.gov.uk