Reporting and Recording in Children and Young People Homes

One of the most important elements of a carer’s role is the accurate recording of information in the young person’s life.

The main learning objectives of the course are as follows:

To understand the importance of record keeping To be aware of what happens if you fail to keep accurate records To know the difference between fact, opinion, and judgement To know how to write reports

This course meets the Children’s Home Quality Standards as outlined in The Children’s Homes Regulations (England) 2015 and Children’s Homes Quality Standards 2015.

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Kate Shorthose kateshorthose@warwickshire.gov.uk