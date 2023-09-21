Therapeutic Approach to Caring for Children and Young People in Children's Homes

Children who have experienced developmental trauma often miss out on important early experiences that influence their developmental as well as their ability to regulate emotions. This trauma and attachment-informed course will cover the link between attachment security and emotional regulation, the effect of developmental trauma on the brain, the key challenges of caring for children who have experienced developmental trauma and how a therapeutic approach can help children feel safe so that they can begin to heal.

The main learning objectives of the course are as follows:

To understand the key principles and purpose of the attachment relationship To explore the link between attachment security and emotional regulation To understand the impact of developmental trauma on the brain To explore the concept of intersubjectivity To identify the challenges of caring for children who have experienced developmental trauma To consider why traditional behaviour management strategies may not help children to feel secure To understand how using playfulness, acceptance, curiosity and empathy can help children make sense of and manage their emotions To gain an understanding of a therapeutic approach in practice

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Kate Shorthose kateshorthose@warwickshire.gov.uk