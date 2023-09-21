Positive Behaviour and De-escalation - Living in Children / young people Accommodation

Positive Behaviour and De-escalation - Living in Children / Young People Accommodation

This course will assist children to develop socially acceptable behaviour through encouragement and constructive responses by their carers to inappropriate behaviour. This course will allow carers to demonstrate explicit, fair, consistent and reasonable rules for conduct and behaviour. Carers will have an awareness of relevant histories of the child being looked after and will offer a flexible approach to managing behaviour, taking into account the child’s age, competence and ability to recognise and understand danger to themselves, others and property.

The main learning objectives of the course are as follows:

To develop a good understanding of the factors which are likely to influence behaviour. To learn about practical strategies to deal with challenging behaviour. To take away practical strategies designed to promote positive behaviour. To identify good practice models and incorporate these into day to day care. To be able to manage interventions proactively with the children and young people in their care. To be able to select appropriate strategies to work with the children and young people in their care. To be able to deal with the emotions of others as well as their own. To understand how relationships, values and beliefs influence our behaviour and reactions. To be able to contribute to care plans, based on knowledge of individual’s needs. To develop an understanding of de-escalation and an awareness of relevant skills and techniques.

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Kate Shorthose kateshorthose@warwickshire.gov.uk