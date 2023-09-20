Training exercise to test emergency plans to take place at Kingsbury Water Park

Parts of Kingsbury Water Park will have limited access on Tuesday 26 September, Wednesday 27 September, due to a multi-agency training exercise taking place with Warwickshire Local Resilience Forum.

Warwickshire Local Resilience Forum (WLRF) is a collection of organisations working together to help Warwickshire prepare for, respond to and recover from emergencies. This two-day live play exercise forms part of a wider week-long flood response test, that will ensure WLRF partners co-operate efficiently in a safe, simulated emergency.

Parts of this exercise will be filmed by aerial drones, piloted by trained professionals. WLRF would like to reassure visitors to Kingsbury Water Park and local residents, that on these dates this planned drone activity will take place and people should not be alarmed by this.

WLRF Co-Chair, and Chief Fire Officer at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Ben Brook, said:

“Our FloodEx training exercise will be key in helping all our partners to continue to learn and work together in a safe environment; the aim here is to test and build our ability to respond to and recover from water-based emergencies.

“The experience we all gain from our two days at Kingsbury will help us prepare better for these scenarios. Thorough debriefs will ensure we can help communities respond to and recover from such situations as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“We hope any disruption in the locality of Kingsbury Water Park will be minimal, and thank you for your understanding.”